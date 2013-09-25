Agreement reached for Sativex pricing in Germany

A German unit of Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC), Hermal GmbH and Germany’s National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds agreed this week on a reimbursement amount for the medicine cannabis-based prescription multiple sclerosis spasticity drug Sativex, which the company was near to withdrawing earlier this year after an unacceptable price decision from the country’s authorities (The Pharma Letter March 20).

This new agreement has resulted in an increase to the previously reduced price imposed by the German authorities in the spring which Almirall, the partner for the UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals’ (AIM: GWP) product, had considered to be unacceptably low.