Aires Pharma signs option deal with Novartis based on Aironite worth up to $250 million; raises $20 million

Privately-held, US clinical stage pharmaceutical company Aires Pharmaceuticals had a successful fundraising day yesterday, completing a $20 million series B financing and further bolstering its cash reserves by entering into an agreement with Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), granting the latter an exclusive option to acquire Aires following the successful completion of a Phase II clinical study of Aironite, an inhaled nitric oxide prodrug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The agreement also includes a right to an exclusive worldwide license under pre-agreed conditions. Including the initial acquisition payment plus potential additional regulatory and sales milestone payments, the deal with Novartis could reach $250 million for San Diego-based Aires.