Akebia Therapeutics and Par enter patent settlement

USA-based Akebia Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: AKBA) Keryx Biopharmaceuticals subsidiary has entered into a settlement and license agreement with Par Pharmaceutical, an Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP) company.
Terms of the deal, which still has to get US Federal Trade Commission approval, were not revealed, but both parent companies saw their shares close down on Monday, with Endo closing down 4.36% at $2.85 and Akebia falling 6.82% to $3.55.
This settlement resolves patent litigation brought by Keryx and licensor Panion in response to Par’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval to market a generic version of Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets prior to the expiration of the applicable patents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze