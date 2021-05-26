Sunday 11 January 2026

Akili bags $160 million in financing; poised to deliver on digital therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
26 May 2021
USA-headquartered digital medicines company Akili Interactive, maker of EndeavorRx, the first and only prescription video game treatment, today announced $160 million in combined equity and debt financing.

Akili is a pioneer of a new class of medicine and treatments that are not only effective and clinically-validated but that deliver amazing experiences to patients. The company’s flagship product made history in June 2020 when it received US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency clearance. With the completion of the oversubscribed Series D financing, Akili will continue to push the boundaries of traditional medicine to deliver on the promise of digital therapeutics for patients.

This funding will support a go-to market approach that brings  EndeavorRx to families and healthcare professionals at scale and expand Akili’s global footprint within attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and beyond. The financing will also enable Akili to build on the success of its patented technology platform, which has shown positive results in clinical trials across a number of indications, and further advance its pipeline of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) targeting a range of chronic and acute cognitive disorders.

