Alchemia oncology demerger plans

Australia-based Alchemia (ASX: ACL) says it is progressing well with preparations to demerge its oncology assets, with a proposal anticipated to be put to shareholder vote in late September/early October 2012.

Audeo Oncology Inc is a recently created 100% owned US subsidiary of Alchemia that holds the company’s oncology assets and will hold a license to Alchemia’s VAST assets. The company will seek a listing on the USA’s Nasdaq, with the proposed ticker symbol AURX.