Alcon and ThromboGenics Jetrea launched in Denmark and Sweden

Belgium’s ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR) says that its partner Alcon, the eye care subsidiary of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has launched the ophthalmic agent Jetrea (ocriplasmin) in Denmark and Sweden, the third and fourth European markets where the product is now available. Alcon will roll out the drug in Finland and Norway shortly, the company said.

Earlier this year, Jetrea was approved by the European Commission for the treatment of vitreomacular traction (VMT), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns (The Pharma Letter March 18). Alcon’s first European launch of Jetrea took place in the UK last month, followed by Germany earlier this month. It was launched in the USA by ThromboGenics in mid-January 2013 (TPL January 15), where it is approved for the treatment of patients with symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (VMA). US sales since launch are in line with the company’s expectations.

Alcon acquired the rights to commercialize Jetrea outside the USA in March 2012, in a deal involving an upfront payment of 165 million euros ($213.4 million) and a milestone of 90 million euros on European approval, plus a further 210 million euros in milestones and significant royalties on Alcon’s sales of the drug.