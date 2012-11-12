Alcon's Nevanac accepted for NHS use in Scotland

Ophthalmic specialist Alcon, a part of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), said yesterday that its Nevanac (nepafenac) 1mg/ml, eye drops, suspension has been accepted by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for the use through the National Health Service in diabetic patients to reduce their risk of postoperative macular edema associated with cataract surgery.

In 2007 Nevanac, an ocular non-steriodal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), was approved through the European Centralized Procedure for the prevention and treatment of postoperative pain and inflammation associated with cataract surgery. In 2011, the drug was granted an additional indication in the UK for the reduction in the risk of postoperative macular edema (ME) associated with cataract surgery in diabetic patients based on results from a clinical trial involving more than 200 diabetic patients. Macular edema is the most common complication after cataract surgery. It can cause visual impairment and worsening of the quality of life for elderly patients.

“The treatment of ME represents a burden for the health care sector,” says Roger Lopez, general manager, Alcon UK, adding: “ME is difficult to treat requiring additional eye care for a prolonged time which can lead to increased healthcare costs.”