Alexza deal with Teva sets stage for Adasuve, say analysts

USA-based Alexza Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: ALXA) US marketing deal with Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) for Adasuve (orally-inhaled Staccato loxapine; The Pharma Letter May 9) enhances the product’s US sales prospects given Teva’s expertise in the psychiatric and hospital markets, say analysts at Edison Investment Research.
Adasuve is a potentially disruptive new product for acute agitation in schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, given its advantages over existing options (injection/oral/buccal). The investment case is shifting from a development/regulatory play to one of commercial execution by Adasuve’s licensees, Teva in the USA and Ferrer in Europe, the analysts say.
Teva deal validates Adasuve’s potential
