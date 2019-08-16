Saturday 31 January 2026

Alfasigma brings Zelnorm back to US market

Pharmaceutical
16 August 2019
pills_capsules_green_black_big

The US subsidiary of Italian drugmaker Alfasigma yesterday announced that Zelnorm (tegaserod) is now available in the USA as a prescription pharmaceutical treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adult women less than 65 years of age.

Alfasigma USA acquired Zelnorm from Sloan Pharma Sàrl, a subsidiary of US WorldMeds Holdings, in July 2019.

“We are pleased to inform US physicians and pharmacists about the reintroduction of Zelnorm and how Alfasigma USA is supporting the availability, access to, and appropriate use of this important medicine for the many patients who cope daily with an urgent need for new treatment options,” said Bryan Downey, president and chief executive at Alfasigma USA, adding: “Our growing US organization and national sales force is excited to lead the return of Zelnorm and committed to making a positive difference in the lives of patients.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Alfasigma to acquire fellow Italian drugmaker Sofar
18 August 2022
article
FDA permits restricted use of Novartis' Zelnorm
5 August 2007
article
Novartis cuts 2007 guidance following US withdrawal of Zelnorm on safety concerns
8 April 2007
article
US Public Citizen 'told you so' about Zelnorm
8 April 2007


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

January 2026 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
Pharmaceutical
January 2026 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
Strong quarter rounds off solid year for Regeneron
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
David Berman to join Moderna executive team
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
Recordati inks deal for Moderna drug
30 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca agrees obesity and T2D deal with CSPC
30 January 2026
Biotechnology
Repertoire Immune inks deal with Lilly
30 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
SpyGlass targets $150 million in IPO
30 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Formation Bio
An AI-native pharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City, with additional operational hubs across Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and North Carolina’s Research Triangle. The company integrates technology, AI, and drug development into a single platform designed to advance clinical-stage therapies with greater speed and efficiency.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

January 2026 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
30 January 2026
AstraZeneca agrees obesity and T2D deal with CSPC
30 January 2026
SpyGlass targets $150 million in IPO
30 January 2026
Johan Lund named PharmNovo board chair
30 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze