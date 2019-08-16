Alfasigma brings Zelnorm back to US market

The US subsidiary of Italian drugmaker Alfasigma yesterday announced that Zelnorm (tegaserod) is now available in the USA as a prescription pharmaceutical treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adult women less than 65 years of age.

Alfasigma USA acquired Zelnorm from Sloan Pharma Sàrl, a subsidiary of US WorldMeds Holdings, in July 2019.

“We are pleased to inform US physicians and pharmacists about the reintroduction of Zelnorm and how Alfasigma USA is supporting the availability, access to, and appropriate use of this important medicine for the many patients who cope daily with an urgent need for new treatment options,” said Bryan Downey, president and chief executive at Alfasigma USA, adding: “Our growing US organization and national sales force is excited to lead the return of Zelnorm and committed to making a positive difference in the lives of patients.”