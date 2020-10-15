Sunday 11 January 2026

Aliqopa meets goals in Phase III in indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma trial

The Phase III study CHRONOS-3 evaluating Aliqopa (copanlisib) in combination with rituximab in indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL) patients (n=458) who have relapsed after one or more prior lines of rituximab-containing therapy has met its primary endpoint of prolonged progression-free survival (PFS), said German pharma and crop sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE), whose shares were down 1.6% at 43.62 euros by early afternoon.

The study predominantly included patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma, as well as patients with small lymphocytic lymphoma and lymphoplasmacytoid lymphoma/Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

In 2017, based on the Phase II CHRONOS-1 study, Aliqopa was approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

