ALK Abello loss narrows

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) revealed this morning (August 14) that revenues for the second quarter of 2013 have increased 3.3% to 532 million Danish kroner ($95.2 million), in line with the company’s expectations and driven by a 6% increase in product sales. The adrenaline pen Jext performed strongly and the European vaccine sales stabilised after a negative trend in the last three quarters, the company noted.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in this low-season quarter improved from a loss of 23 million kroner last year to a loss of 9 million kroner. In the first half of the year, revenue and EBITDA amounted to 1.14 billion kroner, up 1.8%, and 92 million kroner (versus 79 million kroner), respectively.
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