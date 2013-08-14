ALK Abello loss narrows

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) revealed this morning (August 14) that revenues for the second quarter of 2013 have increased 3.3% to 532 million Danish kroner ($95.2 million), in line with the company’s expectations and driven by a 6% increase in product sales. The adrenaline pen Jext performed strongly and the European vaccine sales stabilised after a negative trend in the last three quarters, the company noted.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in this low-season quarter improved from a loss of 23 million kroner last year to a loss of 9 million kroner. In the first half of the year, revenue and EBITDA amounted to 1.14 billion kroner, up 1.8%, and 92 million kroner (versus 79 million kroner), respectively.