ALK Abello shares jump as financial results show continued growth

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) was trading 8% higher during Wednesday afternoon, following the company’s presentation of its 2020 financial results.
Full-year revenue increased organically by 8% to an all-time high of 3.49 billion Danish kroner ($570 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 64% to 395 million kroner, reflecting higher sales, cost savings, and delayed expenditure due to COVID-19.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze