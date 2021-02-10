ALK Abello shares jump as financial results show continued growth

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) was trading 8% higher during Wednesday afternoon, following the company’s presentation of its 2020 financial results.

Full-year revenue increased organically by 8% to an all-time high of 3.49 billion Danish kroner ($570 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 64% to 395 million kroner, reflecting higher sales, cost savings, and delayed expenditure due to COVID-19.

Growth would have been 'much stronger' without COVID-19