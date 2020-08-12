Saturday 14 March 2026

ALK Abello upgrades earnings outlook, despite flat 2nd-qtr sales

Pharmaceutical
12 August 2020
alk-abello-big

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) reported financials this morning, saying that overall sales in the second-quarter 2020 low-season were in line with expectations given the COVID-19 pandemic, with tablet sales up 25%.

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More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ALK Abello shares jump as financial results show continued growth
10 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
ALK Abello outperforms expectations in strong 1st-qtr
6 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
With positive Ph III data, ALK Abello will seek to expand Ragwitek use
15 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
ALK-Abello unveils multi-year plan to 'succeed in North America'
4 December 2017




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