ALK appoints new Executive Vice President for Product Supply

Danish allergy specialist ALK-Abello (ALKB: DC) has appointed Helle Skov as new Executive Vice President (Product Supply) and member of the Board of Management of ALK-Abelló A/S.
Helle will be responsible for ALK's Product Supply with production sites in Denmark, Spain, France, the Netherlands and the USA. She holds a Master of Science in Pharmacy and a PhD, both from the University of Copenhagen. She joins ALK from a position as Vice President and Head of Global Supply Chain, Takeda. From her positions at Takeda, Nycomed and Novo Nordisk she has gained significant experience in managing international pharmaceutical production.
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