ALK’s partner for Japan reports positive trial results for house dust mite SLIT-tablet

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) said that its Japanese partner Torii Pharmaceutical (TSE: 4551) has reported positive results from its Phase II/III trial into ALK’s sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT-tablet) for house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis (hay fever).

The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint by showing a significantly lower ‘Total Combined Rhinitis Score’ (TCRS) when compared with patients who received placebo. The trial also showed that the treatment was well tolerated and had a favorable safety profile.