Alkermes boosted by positive Ph II data on ALKS 5461 for major depressive disorder

Ireland-headquartered Alkermes (Nasdaq: ALKS) saw its shares rise 16% to $29.72, after it announced positive preliminary top-line results from a Phase II study of ALKS 5461, its novel drug compound for major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients who have an inadequate response to standard therapies for clinical depression. ALKS 5461 reflects a new approach to the treatment of MDD based on modulation of opioid receptors in the brain and is designed as a non-addictive, oral, once-daily medicine, the company noted.

Data from the study showed that ALKS 5461 significantly reduced depressive symptoms across a range of standard measures including the study’s primary outcome measure, the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D17) (p=0.026), the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) (p=0.004) and the Clinical Global Impression – Severity Scale (CGI-S) (p=0.035). ALKS 5461 was generally well tolerated.