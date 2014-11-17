Allergan agrees to $66 billion acquisition by Actavis

Confirming what were becoming ever stronger rumors over the weekend, Ireland-headquartered Actavis (NYSE: ACT) this afternoon said it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Botox maker Allergan (NYSE: AGN), which has been hotly pursued by Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceutical (TSX: VRX), in partnership with hedge fund Pershing Square. Allergan’s shares rose 6.6% to $211 following the announcement.
Under the terms of the deal, approved by both firms’ boards of directors, Actavis will acquire Allergan for a combination of $129.22 in cash and 0.3683 Actavis shares for each share of Allergan common stock. Based on the closing price of Actavis shares on November 14, the transaction is valued at around $66 billion, or $219 per Allergan share.
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