Allergan attacks Valeant’s financial results

US Botox maker Allergan (NYSE: AGN), the subject of a hostile $53 billion takeover attempt by Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX), has accused the latter of making “numerous inconsistencies and omissions” in its financial results.

Allergan was commenting on the release of Valeant’s second quarter earnings last week. It said that Allergan's financial advisors and forensic accountants analyzed Valeant's reported financial and operating results, “identifying numerous inconsistencies and omissions.” It added that Valeant’s presentation “failed to provide investors with sufficient relevant information to gauge the true performance of Valeant's business or operations.”