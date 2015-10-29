Allergan confirms acquisition talks with Pfizer

After a morning of speculation, Ireland-headquartered Allergan (NYSE: AGN) today confirmed that it has been approached by pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and is in preliminary friendly discussions regarding a potential business combination transaction.

Allergan stated that no agreement has been reached and there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to the terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed. The company will not comment on speculation regarding the terms of a potential transaction. Pfizer also confirmed the talks.