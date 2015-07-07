Allergan in-licenses Merck’s CGRP migraine development program

Ireland-incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN) has entered into an agreement to acquire exclusive worldwide rights to US pharma giant Merck & Co's investigational small molecule oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists.

These are being developed for the treatment and prevention of migraine, and the deal is subject to expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR).