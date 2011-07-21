Allergan to acquire derma firm Vicept for up to $275 million

US drugmaker Allergan (NYSE: AGN) has entered into a definitive agreement for to acquire all of the outstanding shares and assets of the privately-held dermatology company Vicept Therapeutics, aimed at expanding its offering in this therapy segment, in which Allergan’s biggest products is Botox (onabotulinumtoxin A).
The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of this year, includes a $75 million cash up-front payment by Allergan plus up to an aggregate of $200 million in payments contingent on achieving certain future development and regulatory milestones plus additional payments contingent upon acquired products achieving certain sales milestones.
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