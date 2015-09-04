Allergan to acquire glaucoma treatment company AqueSys

Ireland incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN) has entered into an agreement to acquire AqueSys, a private clinical stage medical device company focused on developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) associated with glaucoma.

Under the terms of the accord, Allergan will acquire AqueSys for a $300 million upfront payment and regulatory approval and commercialization milestone payments related to AqueSys' lead development programs, including XEN45.