Allergan to acquire glaucoma treatment company AqueSys

Ireland incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN) has entered into an agreement to acquire AqueSys, a private clinical stage medical device company focused on developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) associated with glaucoma.
Under the terms of the accord, Allergan will acquire AqueSys for a $300 million upfront payment and regulatory approval and commercialization milestone payments related to AqueSys' lead development programs, including XEN45.
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