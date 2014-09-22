Allergy Therapeutics shows increase in revenue in preliminary results

UK-based Allergy Therapeutics (AIM: AGY) has announced its preliminary results for the year ended June 30, 2014, showing a 10% increase in profit to £30 million ($48.9 million), up from £27.3 million in 2013.

The company has reported a 13% increase in gross revenue (excluding rebate and discounts) to £46.8 million, up from £41.5 million in 2013. There was also a 7% increase in revenue to £42.0 million, up from £39.3 million in 2013. Despite weak allergy vaccine markets in Europe, revenue at constant currency, excluding the impact of rebates and discounts, was 7% better at £44.3 million, up from £41.5 million in 2013.

Basic earnings per share were 16p, up from 14p last year, and diluted EPS were also 16p, up from 13p the previous year.