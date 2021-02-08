Monday 12 January 2026

Almirall appoints Gianfranco Nazzi as new CEO

Pharmaceutical
8 February 2021
almirall-location-big-1

Spanish skincare specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) has appointed Gianfranco Nazzi as chief executive and executive director of the board of directors effective May 1, 2021.

Mr Nazzi joins Almirall from Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA), where he has most recently been serving as executive vice president of the International Markets Region and as a member of the Teva executive committee. While at Teva over the past seven years, he has held roles of increasing responsibility and geographic scope based in Israel and the Netherlands. Prior to Teva Mr Nazzi held a variety of senior positions in Astra Zeneca (LSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) in commercial and general management roles based in the UK, Italy, Serbia and the US.

“I´m very pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have agreed to appoint Gianfranco Nazzi. Mr Nazzi is a trusted leader in the Pharma industry and brings with him a wealth of experience in areas key to the success and growth of Almirall, in US, Europe and Emerging Markets. I am convinced he will bring what is needed to develop Almirall to the next level,” said Jorge Gallardo, chairman and president of Almirall.

