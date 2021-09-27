Almirall debuts actinic keratosis drug Klisyri in Germany and the UK

Almirall (ALM: MC), the Spanish dermatology specialist, today announced the commercial launch of its Klisyri (tirbanibulin) ointment in both Germany and the UK.

Approval of the drug came from the European Commission and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in July and August of 2021, respectively, for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face and scalp in adults.

Klisyri (tirbanibulin) is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor with a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action that represents a significant step forward in the treatment of AK due to its short treatment protocol - one application daily for five days - proven efficacy and safety profile, with very acceptable local tolerability.