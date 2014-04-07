Almirall gains European rights to InDex Pharma’s Kappaproct

Sweden’s InDex Pharmaceuticals and Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) have signed a license agreement for the European marketing rights to the former’s drug candidate Kappaproct (DIMS 0150).

Under the terms of the accord, InDex is eligible for an upfront payment as well as success driven milestone payments with a total deal value that could exceed100 million euros ($137.5 million). InDex is also entitled to receive double digit royalties from Almirall on the European net sales of Kappaproct.