Almirall in drive to unravel genetic diseases

Spanish drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) has teamed up with the University Carlos III Madrid (UC3M) and the MEDINA Foundation, and they have launched a project to find new treatments for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and other genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations.
The project, which is partially-funded by Center for Industrial and Technological Development (CDTI), Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, is called Translational Read-Through Inducers for (4) Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (TRIDs4DEB).
Its aim is to screen patient-derived cells in a phenotypic screening platform to identify chemical starting points that could lead to candidate therapies for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and other genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations.
