Almirall invests $15million in Suneva Medical

Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) has announced the closing of a $15 million in Series C equity investment in privately-held US firm Suneva Medical, an innovative aesthetics leader that markets Bellafill.

This product is the only dermal filler on the market that is US Food and Drug Administration-approved proven to be safe and effective for the correction of moderate to severe, atrophic, distensible facial acne scars on the cheek, in patients over the age of 21 years, according to the Spanish company. The deal will give Almirall a position on the Suneva board of directors as Suneva continues with its plans to be active in prescription, aesthetics and medicalized OTC Dermatology.