Almirall returns European rights to Kappaproct to InDex Pharma

Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) has terminated its licensing agreement with Sweden-based InDex Pharmaceuticals relating to the drug candidate Kappaproct (DIMS 0150) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Under the agreement, which was signed last year (The Pharma Letter April 7, 2014), Almirall licensed exclusive rights to Kappaproct for the European market. Upon termination of the agreement, InDex regains all worldwide development and commercialization rights for Kappaproct, which is in late-stage clinical development.
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