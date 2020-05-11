Almirall revenue rises but unsure on guidance amid pandemic

Spanish drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) looked set to close trading on Monday at around 5% lower in the stock market.
The dermatology specialist had announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 during Monday morning, and its revenues and earnings were both higher than a year ago.
Almirall’s revenue for the quarter was 247.3 million euros ($267.7 million), a 7% jump on the same period in 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 88.3 million euros, up 10%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze