Almirall shares slide 10% as company records 39 million euros loss for first nine months of year

Shares in Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (BME: ALM) were more than 10% down as European trading entered its final quarter on Monday.

Markets were reacting to the Barcelona-based company’s latest financial results, which relate to the first nine months of 2021.

Core net sales during this period have totalled 601.7 million euros ($688.7 million), an increase of 6% on the first three quarters of 2020.