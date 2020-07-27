Almirall shares tumble as pandemic hits dermatology hard

Shares in Spanish drugmaker Almirall (BME: ALM) were 1.5% lower as Monday’s trading day neared its end in Europe.

The company bemoaned the fact that dermatology had been the area worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which patients’ consultations and prescription patterns were significantly altered.

Doctors and hospitals have experienced a significant reduction in the number of visits, leading to meaningful decreases in new patients treated with biologicals and other non-life-threatening treatments, Almirall added.