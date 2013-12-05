Almirall take steps, including cut job, to counter market problems in Europe

Spain's largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) today revealed a reorganization at European level in order to optimize the potential of its portfolio of existing and new products, against a background of difficulties in the marketplace.

Pharmaceutical markets in Europe, and particularly in Spain, have been impacted over the last years by economic driven decisions, made by country’s health authorities that have negatively affected the growth of those markets and the introduction and uptake of new products, said Almirall, which recently reported a downturn in third-quarter 2013 sales and earnings as a result of the negative environment (The Pharma Letter November 11).