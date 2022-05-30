ALTURiX acquires UK rights to liothyronine

ALTURiX - a rapidly-growing British pharmaceutical company - has acquired the exclusive rights to liothyronine for the UK following the finalization of an agreement with HELM AG, based in Hamburg, Germany.
Founded in 2020 following the acquisition of two family-owned pharmaceutical companies, ALTURiX has a portfolio of well-known medicines which are prescribed widely by the National Health Service (NHS). The mission set out by the ALTURiX founders is to reliably provide branded products at an appropriate price. ALTURiX was created and shaped to provide these high-quality medicines to the NHS with streamlined efficiency.
The company’s portfolio includes three heritage branded products acquired from Novartis (NOVN: VX), all proven and acknowledged to improve patients’ health. ALTURiX reliably supplies these products to the NHS and other international markets, using its manufacturing partner based in Switzerland. This is in keeping with the company’s commitment to reliably deliver high-quality products, at a sensible price.
