AMAG Pharma to buy Cord Blood Registry for $700 million

US drugmaker AMAG Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AMAG) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cord Blood Registry (CBR), the world's largest stem cell collection and storage company serving pregnant women and their families, for $700 million.

The acquisition of CBR, from private equity firm GTCR, would expand AMAG's suite of maternal health offerings and add a high-margin business with complementary commercial capabilities and attractive future growth opportunities to the AMAG portfolio.