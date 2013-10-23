Thursday 8 January 2026

Amarin cuts 50% of staff after negative FDA decision

Pharmaceutical
23 October 2013

US biotech firm Amarin (Nasdaq: AMRN) has announced plans to cut 50% of its staff worldwide after the recent US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)  decided against the potential Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) label expansion.

Amarin will continue its dialogue with FDA regarding the ANCHOR data. Given the outcome of the advisory committee meeting, Amarin said it “feels this shift in staffing is the appropriate corporate action”. It added: “Amarin is grateful to all employees for their significant efforts and contributions to the organization.”

As part of the reduction in staffing the company will retain approximately half of its highest performing sales professionals in targeted geographical areas and pursue continued prescription growth of Vascepa in the current approved indication. This optimized team will cover the target base of physicians responsible for the vast majority of Vascepa prescription volume and growth since its launch in early 2013. With this optimization and resulting target base coverage, Amarin anticipates continued Vascepa revenue growth over time.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze