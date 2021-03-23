Amazon: threat or opportunity for pharmaceuticals?

Debbie Bowen-Heaton, partner at Oliver Wight, provides an Expert View on how companies can prepare for the disruption Amazon's arrival in Europe's pharmaceutical space will bring.

Following its successful launch in the USA, Amazon applied for ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ trademarks in the UK and European Union (EU) last year.

Together with Amazon’s partnership with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, to offer medical advice on its platform Alexa, this is systematic of the way in which Amazon is looking to disrupt and revolutionize the sector.