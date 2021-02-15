Sunday 11 January 2026

Amendments to PBAC listing recommendations process

Pharmaceutical
15 February 2021
australia_tga_big

Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC), a statutory committee established under the National Health Act 1953, today announced changes to its listing recommendations process.

The PBAC is required by law to make recommendations to the Minister “as to the drugs and medicinal preparations which it considers should be made available as pharmaceutical benefits” on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and to advise the Minister upon any other matter concerning the operation of the PBS referred to it by the Minister.

The PBAC receives secretariat and administrative support from the Department of Health (the Department). The Department supports a range of processes used by the PBAC to manage its business. A long-standing PBAC practice has been to re‑examine recommendations not accepted by applicants two and five years after making. This process generally saw PBAC note any unaccepted recommendations at two years and revoke unaccepted recommendations at five years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
TGA grants provisional determination for COVID-19 vaccine
12 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Australia's TGA no longer requires pre-approval of medicine ads
1 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Australia's TGA makes it easy for consumers to make advertising complaints
4 July 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze