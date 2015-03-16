Amgen and Sanofi/Regeneron's PCSK9 inhibitors halve risk of cardiovascular events

Results of a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine have shown that the experimental PCSK9 inhibitors being developed by Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by around half.
Analysts estimate that PCSK9 inhibitors could generate more than $2 billion in peak annual sales.
They also cut LDL cholesterol levels by more than 60%, according to the results published in the NEJM. The OSLER-1 and -2 studies of Repatha (evolocumab) from Amgen included 4,465 patients randomized to treatment with the drug dosed either bi-weekly or monthly, or placebo, and followed up for a median of 11.1 months. Patients in both arms also received standard of care, including diet modification and statin therapy. The cardiovascular event rate was 0.95% at one year in the Repatha arm, compared to 2.18% for standard therapy alone, while the drug reduced LDL cholesterol levels by 61% versus standard therapy alone.
