AML pipeline set to propel robust market growth

Research from industry analyst GlobalData suggests that the market for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapies could hit $5.1 billion in mature markets by 2029.

There remains a high level of unmet need across the field of AML, with no effective option for disease control in the long-term, providing an opportunity for novel therapeutics to gain ground.

Driven largely by label expansions, the revenue growth represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.