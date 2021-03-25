Amzell acquires Swiss firm Bazell Pharma

Dutch specialist pharmaceutical development company Amzell has acquired Bazell Pharma, a high-end clinical development and R&D laboratory facility based in Allschwil, Switzerland, to help to accelerate its development pipeline of late-stage novel drug candidates.

Amzell specializes in developing well-characterized active substances through to proof-of-concept or registration for sale to commercial partners. Amzell’s innovative platforms and drug delivery technologies provide effective drug delivery, increased efficacy, and improved safety and compliance.

Financial terms of the transaction have not been revealed.