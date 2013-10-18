Anacor Pharma awarded $100 million damages

Anacor Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ANAC) says that the arbitrator appointed to resolve its dispute with Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX: VRX), successor in interest to Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences (DPS), has issued an Interim Final Award in favor of Anacor, awarding the company $100 million in damages as well as all costs of the arbitration and reasonable attorney’s fees.

The parties may apprise the arbitrator of any issues not resolved in the Interim Final Award order within ten days, and responses to any such submission are due within fifteen days of the date of the Interim Final Award. If no submissions are made, this Interim Final Award will become final.

Background to the arbitration