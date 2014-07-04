GlobalData says UK fears over antibiotic resistance is "valid conclusion"

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister David Cameron revealed the formation of an independent review panel to address the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

Responding to the announcement, Christopher Pace, GlobalData’s analyst covering infectious diseases, said: "Mr Cameron’s claim that inaction will result in “an almost unthinkable scenario where antibiotics no longer work and we are cast back into the dark ages of medicine” is a valid conclusion that has been echoed by experts interviewed by GlobalData.

Over the last two decades, many large pharmaceutical companies have abandoned antibiotic research due to the risky and prolonged R&D process, combined with the difficulty in commanding premium-pricing and the short durations of therapy, he pointed out.