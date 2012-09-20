Sunday 11 January 2026

Analyst insight: Sanofi eyes Columbia, Indonesia and Vietnam

Pharmaceutical
20 September 2012

Emerging markets, BRIC countries are words that have recently risen to prominence in a majority of pharmaceutical and biotech companies’ press releases and in the interviews of corporate executives. Amidst the flurry of activity generated by pharmaceutical companies’ ventures into the economies of countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia, one company is already scouting for greener pastures, note analysts at industry expert GlobalData.

On September 12, French drug major Sanofi’s (Nasdaq: SAN) chief executive, Chris Viehbacher, while at the World Economic Forum in China, stated that the company currently sees opportunities for deals in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Colombia. According to Mr Viehbacher, “prices of assets haven’t come down,” making Sanofi seek out targets in countries beyond China and India where prices are relatively reasonable.

Furthermore, he stated the company’s confidence in the long-term sustainability of China’s growth, but pointed out that it is customary for companies to seek higher value from their industries following wage increases during economic development. Since taking over in December 2008, Mr Viehbacher has built Sanofi’s business through acquisitions and strategic partnerships to recoup lost revenue on its blockbuster products such as Plavix (clopidogrel). In July 2012, he reiterated that Sanofi is open to “bolt-on” transactions of up to about $2.6 billion in 2012.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze