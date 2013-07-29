Analyst's view on Irish pharma export woes

Following the news that Ireland’s pharmaceutical industry has experienced a sharp fall in exports due to the combined weak global economy and the expiry of patents on certain drugs, Ana Nicholls, health care analyst at The Economist intelligence Unit, commented: “The pharma industry was one of the drivers behind Ireland's rapid growth as a Celtic Tiger economy over the past decade or more.

She was responding to a report in the UK’s Financial Times this morning (July 29), noting that the expiry of patent protection for drugs made in the Republic imperils its economic recovery. Irish chemical and pharmaceutical exports surged by more than a quarter in the five years to 2011 when they peaked at 56 billion euros ($74.28 billion), a figure equivalent to almost a third of gross domestic product. The rapid growth of the industry was a critical factor that helped stabilize Ireland’s economy during its financial crisis and return the country to modest growth in 2011.