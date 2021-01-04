Angelini Pharma to acquire Swiss CNS company

Italian drugmaker Angelini Group was fast out of the blocks today, announcing 2021’s first M&A deal.
Via its Angelini Pharma unit, the privately-held company will acquire Arvelle Therapeutics, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative treatments to patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
Under the all-cash transaction Angelini Pharma will acquire Arvelle for a total aggregate valuation of up to $960 million. Following regulatory approval, $610 million will be paid. Subsequently, and subject to cenobamate reaching certain revenue targets, a further $350 million will be paid. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze