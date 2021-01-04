Sunday 11 January 2026

Angelini Pharma to acquire Swiss CNS company

Pharmaceutical
4 January 2021
angelini_big

Italian drugmaker Angelini Group was fast out of the blocks today, announcing 2021’s first M&A deal.

Via its Angelini Pharma unit, the privately-held company will acquire Arvelle Therapeutics, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative treatments to patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Under the all-cash transaction Angelini Pharma will acquire Arvelle for a total aggregate valuation of up to $960 million. Following regulatory approval, $610 million will be paid. Subsequently, and subject to cenobamate reaching certain revenue targets, a further $350 million will be paid. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
vasopharm points to positives despite failure of brain injury trial
3 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
NICE recommends Angelini's Ontozry for the treatment of focal-onset seizures
15 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
NICE final guidance backs Angelini's Ontozry for focal-onset seizures
16 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Angelini releases positive new data on Ontozry in epilepsy
4 September 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze