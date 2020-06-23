Friday 6 March 2026

Annual meeting brings EMA and FDA closer together

23 June 2020
Regulators from the European and American medicines agencies have agreed to strengthen cooperation, following the 2020 bilateral regulatory dialogue meeting.

Senior officials met on June 18 and 19 to discuss ongoing joint initiatives and strategic priorities for the coming years.

As expected, information sharing related to the development of COVID-19 vaccines was high on the agenda, and the discussions centered on the use of real-world evidence to support regulatory decisions in this context.

