Another blood cancer drug shows promise for COVID-19

As global COVID-19 research continues apace, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has entered the fray with a global trial of its cancer med Calquence (acalabrutinib).

Shares jumped an astonishing 7% on Tuesday, as news of the company’s plan emerged.

The trial will study the BTK blocker, currently approved for mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as an option for exaggerated immune response, known as cytokine storm syndrome.