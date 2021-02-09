Monday 12 January 2026

Another failure for Sumitomo Dainippon's napabucasin, now in colorectal cancer

Pharmaceutical
9 February 2021
dainippon-big

Shares of Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) closed down more than 8% at 1,724 yen today, after it announced the top-line results that the Phase III CanStem303C study evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational anticancer agent napabucasin (BI608) failed to reach the primary endpoints.

The safety profile was consistent with that in the previous clinical studies of napabucasin. The detailed results of the study will be presented at scientific meetings in the future.

The company said it is currently reviewing its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2021 based on the results of this study and its recent performance trends and will promptly make further announcements if it revised the financial forecasts.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sumitomo Dainippon acquires Asian rights for Sinovant compounds
10 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma in JV for regenerative meds CDMO
9 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sumitomo steps closer to breakthrough in schizophrenia
16 April 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze