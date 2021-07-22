Another important milestone for Verquvo with EC approval

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) for vericiguat under the brand name Verquvo.
Originated by Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), the drug has been out-licensed to pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) for the US market, and the companies will split the profits under the terms of a co-development agreement.
Verquvo (2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg), a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, is indicated for symptomatic chronic heart failure in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous (IV) therapy. It works differently to existing heart failure treatments, providing a specific approach to managing chronic heart failure patients following a decompensation event, also known as a worsening event.
“With this latest approval, we have the potential to bring new hope to patients living with heart failure, by breaking the cycle of decompensation events, also known as worsening events, and reducing the risk of re-hospitalization,” said Dr Burkert Pieske, professor of internal medicine and cardiology at Charité and principal investigator of the Phase III VICTORIA trial. “Re-hospitalization has a significant impact on both patients and their families, and even when taking guideline-based therapy, many will still experience progressive worsening of symptoms. Therefore, access to a new treatment that has been developed with these patients specifically in mind, is extremely welcome news,” he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze